15 June 2024
EN

ABF president met with the basketball team - PHOTO

Basketball
News
13 June 2024 17:55
20
President of the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation Emin Amrullayev and jury members met with the women's national team in the 3x3 category.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the federation.

The president of the organization congratulated the Azerbaijan national team on qualifying for the final stage of the European Cup. He wished our basketball players success in the upcoming competitions. At the end of the meeting, the federation officials took a commemorative picture with the players of the national team.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijan national team advanced to the final stage as the winner of the qualification tournament held in Kosovo.

