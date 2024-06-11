11 June 2024
Azerbaijan is to play in Freiburg

Basketball
News
11 June 2024 14:24
Another tournament in 3x3 type of basketball, in which the women's national team of Azerbaijan will participate, has been announced.

As Idman.biz reports, our team will also participate in the Freiburg stage of the Women's Series.

This will be our team's 3rd test in the series. The Azerbaijan national team, which fought in the Gabala stage, will appear in Clermont-Ferrand (France) this week.

The participation of Spain, Netherlands, Germany, Poland, USA, Czech Republic, Israel, Romania, Ireland and Hungary's "Gyor" club at the stage in Switzerland has also been specified.

It should be noted that the Freiburg round will be held on July 4-5.

