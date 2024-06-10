10 June 2024
EN

Ender Poladkhanli: "We tried to make the Armenians..."

Basketball
News
10 June 2024 11:27
29
Ender Poladkhanli: "We tried to make the Armenians..."

"The race went as we wanted. We went to Kosovo only to win, and we managed to do that."

Ender Poladkhanli, a member of the Azerbaijan national team in the 3x3 type of basketball, told Idman.biz.

He commented on their victory in the qualifying round of the European Cup held in Kosovo. The 26-year-old basketball player said that his most difficult match was against Cyprus in the final: "Because they won the same qualification stage last summer. They have very experienced teams. As we expected, it was a challenging match. But we played the right and won. Our first match was also memorable. The encounter with Armenia was fundamental for us. We tried to win them by as big a margin as we could. We did it. But I can't say that this is a big stimulus for other matches."

Poladkhanli highly valued his performance: "I tried to be as useful as possible to the team. I think it didn't go bad. If we managed to win, all members of the team have done a great job."

It should be noted that the final stage of the European Cup will be held in Austria on August 22-25.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani national team is in the same group as the Netherlands and the Philippines - DRAW
18:00
Basketball

Azerbaijani national team is in the same group as the Netherlands and the Philippines - DRAW

The draw for the Clermont-Ferrand stage of the Women's 3x3 basketball series has been made
New Azerbaijan coach announces the time he will say goodbye to the main team
17:09
Basketball

New Azerbaijan coach announces the time he will say goodbye to the main team

"We will try to perform well in the B division of the European Championship in Romania"
COMMİTMENT to the Spanish head coach of the Azerbaijani national team
12:55
Basketball

COMMİTMENT to the Spanish head coach of the Azerbaijani national team

This post was assigned to Spaniard Alberto Blanco
Rivals of Azerbaijan national teams - LIST
09:52
Basketball

Rivals of Azerbaijan national teams - LIST

Spain, Italy and Azerbaijan won this right in the qualifying stages
Leap from Azerbaijan
09:13
Basketball

Leap from Azerbaijan

The ranking table of national teams for 3x3 type of basketball has been announced
Azerbaijan team is in the playoff with the maximum result
9 June 15:27
Basketball

Azerbaijan team is in the playoff with the maximum result

Azerbaijan's men's 3x3 basketball team played in the next game of the European Cup

Most read

Rating tournament: Hasrat Jafarov in the final
9 June 16:25
Wrestling

Rating tournament: Hasrat Jafarov in the final

The wrestling ranking tournament held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, continues.

The best arenas in the world - Baku Olympic Stadium included
8 June 17:45
Football

The best arenas in the world - Baku Olympic Stadium included

The 100 best stadiums in the world have been announced.

Azerbaijan beat Armenia
8 June 12:34
Basketball

Azerbaijan beat Armenia

Azerbaijan's men's 3x3 basketball team played their first match in the qualification stage of the European Cup
DISCOUNT from Liverpool
8 June 18:00
Football

DISCOUNT from Liverpool

Barcelona is interested in player's service