Ender Poladkhanli: "We tried to make the Armenians..."

"The race went as we wanted. We went to Kosovo only to win, and we managed to do that."

Ender Poladkhanli, a member of the Azerbaijan national team in the 3x3 type of basketball, told Idman.biz.

He commented on their victory in the qualifying round of the European Cup held in Kosovo. The 26-year-old basketball player said that his most difficult match was against Cyprus in the final: "Because they won the same qualification stage last summer. They have very experienced teams. As we expected, it was a challenging match. But we played the right and won. Our first match was also memorable. The encounter with Armenia was fundamental for us. We tried to win them by as big a margin as we could. We did it. But I can't say that this is a big stimulus for other matches."

Poladkhanli highly valued his performance: "I tried to be as useful as possible to the team. I think it didn't go bad. If we managed to win, all members of the team have done a great job."

It should be noted that the final stage of the European Cup will be held in Austria on August 22-25.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz