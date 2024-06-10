Rivals of Azerbaijan national teams - LIST

The Azerbaijani national team, which will compete in the final stage of the 3x3 basketball European Cup, became the 8th team to qualify for the tournament.

12 men's and 12 women's teams will compete in the competition to be held on August 22-25 in Vienna, the capital of Austria, as per Idman.biz.

In the 9th European Cup, Austria qualified for the men's competition, while Serbia qualified as the last champion. Lithuania, the Netherlands, France won this right according to the rating. Spain, Croatia and Azerbaijan were successful in the qualification tournaments.

In the women's fight, Austria will be the host, the Netherlands will be the last winner, France, Germany, and Hungary will participate in the tournament as the best in the ranking. Spain, Italy and Azerbaijan won this right in the qualifying stages.

It should be noted that the last 4 tickets in both men's and women's races will be awarded on June 15-16.

