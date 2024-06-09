9 June 2024
Azerbaijan team is in the playoff with the maximum result

Basketball
News
9 June 2024 15:27
Azerbaijan's men's 3x3 basketball team played in the next game of the European Cup.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan national team tested its strength against Albania in the competition held in Pristina, the capital of Kosovo.

Azerbaijan team defeated the opponent with a score of 21:13. This victory gave Azerbaijan basketball players the opportunity to finish the group stage as leaders. Azerbaijan national team will face the winner of the Ireland-Albania pair in the semi-finals.

Azerbaijan team defeated Armenia (21:9), Kosovo (14:10) and Cyprus (21:16) in the first 3 matches of the tournament.

European Cup
Classification stage
Group B
June 9
14:50. Azerbaijan - Albania - 21:13

It should be noted that Andorra (4 points), Ireland (4), Malta (2), Luxembourg (2) competed in the other group.

