Azerbaijan's second victory in a row

Azerbaijan's men's 3x3 basketball team has started competing in the European Cup.

As Idman.biz reports, our team will play 4 matches on the first day of the competition held in the capital of Kosovo, Pristina.

They will play the first match in the qualifying round against Armenia at 11:30. The basketball players will face the hosts, Cyprus and Albania, respectively.

European Cup

Qualifying round

June 8

11:30. Armenia - Azerbaijan - 9:21

16:10. Azerbaijan - Kosovo - 14:10

19:40. Cyprus - Azerbaijan

23:45. Azerbaijan - Albania

It should be noted that Malta, Luxembourg, Andorra and Ireland will compete in the other group.

