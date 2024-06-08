8 June 2024
EN

Azerbaijan's second victory in a row

Basketball
News
8 June 2024 16:40
19
Azerbaijan's second victory in a row

Azerbaijan's men's 3x3 basketball team has started competing in the European Cup.

As Idman.biz reports, our team will play 4 matches on the first day of the competition held in the capital of Kosovo, Pristina.

They will play the first match in the qualifying round against Armenia at 11:30. The basketball players will face the hosts, Cyprus and Albania, respectively.

European Cup
Qualifying round
June 8
11:30. Armenia - Azerbaijan - 9:21
16:10. Azerbaijan - Kosovo - 14:10
19:40. Cyprus - Azerbaijan
23:45. Azerbaijan - Albania

It should be noted that Malta, Luxembourg, Andorra and Ireland will compete in the other group.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Amil Hamzayev: "We didn't put much effort to defeat Armenia"
16:01
Basketball

Amil Hamzayev: "We didn't put much effort to defeat Armenia"

"It was an easy game for us"
Those crushed Armenians
14:16
Basketball

Those crushed Armenians

He scored 9 points in the match of the first round of the qualification stage
Azerbaijan beat Armenia
12:34
Basketball

Azerbaijan beat Armenia

Azerbaijan's men's 3x3 basketball team played their first match in the qualification stage of the European Cup
Kosovo challenge of Azerbaijan
11:20
Basketball

Kosovo challenge of Azerbaijan

Our team will play two matches on the first day of the tournament held in the capital of Kosovo, Pristina.
Sheki sacked the head coach
7 June 13:44
Basketball

Sheki sacked the head coach

He coached Sheki for 1 year
Azerbaijani basketball players are preparing for the European Championship in Sheki
7 June 12:36
Basketball

Azerbaijani basketball players are preparing for the European Championship in Sheki

The first stage of the training camp will last until June 15

Most read

Messi confesses: "The best team is Real Madrid"
7 June 16:24
Football

Messi confesses: "The best team is Real Madrid"

The 36-year-old star was asked which is the best team in the world
Premier League: 10 clubs, 180 games, 270 players - EXCLUSIVE
6 June 17:10
Football

Premier League: 10 clubs, 180 games, 270 players - EXCLUSIVE

Six of the players who have appeared at least once have played in two clubs
Albanian starting team for the game with Azerbaijan - PHOTO
7 June 12:04
Football

Albanian starting team for the game with Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Today's match between Azerbaijan and Albania in Hungary will start at 21:00 Baku time
EURO 2024: The final list of the Bundesteam
7 June 17:05
Football

EURO 2024: The final list of the Bundesteam

The head coach of the national team, Julian Nagelsmann, has identified the players he will trust in the tournament