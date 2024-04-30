Fixtures of Azerbaijani-Armenia matches announced

The calendar of the FIBA Youth EuroBasket 2024 has been announced.
Idman.biz reports that the time of the group stage matches of the 5 national teams of Azerbaijan has been determined.
The men's U-20 will play in the B division. Both men's and women's U-18 and U-16 will compete in the C division.
Three of our teams will meet Armenia in the group. On July 9, our girls' U-16 national team, boys under 18 on the 18th, and girls of the same age on the 25th will face this opponent.
Men
U-20, B division
Pitesti (Romania), group B
I round, July 12
Portugal - Azerbaijan
II round, July 13
Azerbaijan - Great Britain
III round, July 14
Ireland - Azerbaijan
IV round, July 17
Azerbaijan - Netherlands
U-18, C division
Elbasan (Albania), group B
I round, July 23
Armenia - Azerbaijan
II round, July 24
Azerbaijan - Moldova
III round, July 25
Monaco - Azerbaijan
U-16, C division
Tirana (Albania), Group A
I round, July 9
Albania - Azerbaijan
II round, July 10
Azerbaijan - Moldova
III round, July 11
Azerbaijan - Malta
Women
U-18, C division
Pristina (Kosovo), group B
I round, July 23
Albania - Azerbaijan
II round, July 24
Azerbaijan - Georgia
III round, July 25
Armenia - Azerbaijan
U-16, C division
Gibraltar, Group A
I round, July 9
Armenia - Azerbaijan
II round, July 10
Azerbaijan - Georgia
III round, July 11
Azerbaijan - Cyprus
