30 April 2024
EN

Fixtures of Azerbaijani-Armenia matches announced

Basketball
News
30 April 2024 12:23
The calendar of the FIBA Youth EuroBasket 2024 has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the time of the group stage matches of the 5 national teams of Azerbaijan has been determined.

The men's U-20 will play in the B division. Both men's and women's U-18 and U-16 will compete in the C division.

Three of our teams will meet Armenia in the group. On July 9, our girls' U-16 national team, boys under 18 on the 18th, and girls of the same age on the 25th will face this opponent.

Men
U-20, B division
Pitesti (Romania), group B
I round, July 12

Portugal - Azerbaijan
II round, July 13

Azerbaijan - Great Britain
III round, July 14

Ireland - Azerbaijan
IV round, July 17

Azerbaijan - Netherlands

U-18, C division
Elbasan (Albania), group B
I round, July 23

Armenia - Azerbaijan
II round, July 24

Azerbaijan - Moldova
III round, July 25

Monaco - Azerbaijan

U-16, C division
Tirana (Albania), Group A
I round, July 9

Albania - Azerbaijan
II round, July 10

Azerbaijan - Moldova
III round, July 11

Azerbaijan - Malta

Women
U-18, C division
Pristina (Kosovo), group B
I round, July 23

Albania - Azerbaijan
II round, July 24

Azerbaijan - Georgia
III round, July 25

Armenia - Azerbaijan

U-16, C division
Gibraltar, Group A
I round, July 9

Armenia - Azerbaijan
II round, July 10

Azerbaijan - Georgia
III round, July 11

Azerbaijan - Cyprus

Idman.biz

