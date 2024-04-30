Fixtures of Azerbaijani-Armenia matches announced

The calendar of the FIBA Youth EuroBasket 2024 has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the time of the group stage matches of the 5 national teams of Azerbaijan has been determined.

The men's U-20 will play in the B division. Both men's and women's U-18 and U-16 will compete in the C division.

Three of our teams will meet Armenia in the group. On July 9, our girls' U-16 national team, boys under 18 on the 18th, and girls of the same age on the 25th will face this opponent.

Men

U-20, B division

Pitesti (Romania), group B

I round, July 12



Portugal - Azerbaijan

II round, July 13



Azerbaijan - Great Britain

III round, July 14



Ireland - Azerbaijan

IV round, July 17



Azerbaijan - Netherlands



U-18, C division

Elbasan (Albania), group B

I round, July 23



Armenia - Azerbaijan

II round, July 24



Azerbaijan - Moldova

III round, July 25



Monaco - Azerbaijan



U-16, C division

Tirana (Albania), Group A

I round, July 9



Albania - Azerbaijan

II round, July 10



Azerbaijan - Moldova

III round, July 11



Azerbaijan - Malta



Women

U-18, C division

Pristina (Kosovo), group B

I round, July 23



Albania - Azerbaijan

II round, July 24



Azerbaijan - Georgia

III round, July 25



Armenia - Azerbaijan



U-16, C division

Gibraltar, Group A

I round, July 9



Armenia - Azerbaijan

II round, July 10



Azerbaijan - Georgia

III round, July 11



Azerbaijan - Cyprus



Idman.biz