Ganja head coach explained the reason of 9th place

"In the first half, we got demotivated a bit. But in the last period, the players were very eager to win the match."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by the head coach of Ganja Bedri Meric.

The specialist, who won the Azerbaijan Basketball League with a score of 86:82, said that his team showed determination in the last match of the season: "We defended better. We also played well in rebounds and won. I thank the basketball players for this kind of game. The fans also supported us properly. We made mistakes in some games during the season. That's why we couldn't be in higher places."

It should be noted that Ganja finished the season in 9th place with 5 wins and 13 losses.

Idman.biz