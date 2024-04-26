Bedri Meric: "I am not a foreigner in Ganja" - INTERVIEW

The Ganja basketball club head coach, Bedri Meric, gave an interview to the press service of the club.

- What connects you to football?

- Football is one of my favorite sports. I was playing in competitions since I was 12-13 years old. Later, seeing that my potential was more suitable for basketball, I changed the sport with the coaches' decision. I continue to watch football games and support them as a fan. It's always been my favorite job. I would say that I watch football as much as basketball.

- We also see you in Kapaz games. Is it because you live in Ganja?

- I am not a stranger in Ganja. I love this place. I support the teams in Ganja. I'm sensitive about fandom. I used to be a passionate fan. Kapaz players come to support our team's games. We have to go to their matches. I watched Kapaz from the stadium in Gabala and Tovuz. I also watch it on TV at home.

- We know that you are close with Olawale Onanuga. Where does this friendship come from?

- We are next-door neighbors with him. Because we both work in the field of sports, we are people in the same field. Our conversation is catching up. He is a very good guy and a football player. He is a professional in his work. After seeing me at the stadium, he started coming to our games. We talk about sports all the time. It means that I am different on the court than I am in real life. Sometimes we can be aggressive because that's what coaching is all about. Coaches forget themselves in games (laughs). I believe that Onanuga will serve Kapaz for many more years.

- As far as we know, you are a fan of Besiktas in Turkiye...

- Right, but here, the majority of people around me are fans of Galatasaray (laughs). I became a member of Charshi group in 1996. At that time, this group was not very active. The specialty of Charshi is that it supports people in all areas of life. It is a social group, its purpose is to help those in need. I've always been into it. Although I am in Ganja today, I continue to support. It doesn't matter if I'm out of the group, far away, we're connected. There are Khamsa and Kepaz Ultras groups, which are also active in social life. It's a job that's right. This is the case in the United States and England.

- Looking at your career, we can see that you play in the team called Kapaz. Did this name become familiar to you in Ganja?

- Unfortunately, I had to end my professional career early due to heart problems. Finally, I played in Kapaz Muniyespor in Antalya. The name of this team has a special place for me. It is true that after medical examinations in this club, I was told that I would not be able to continue playing basketball. What was memorable was that I broke a record in this club by making 13 three-pointers in one game. Here, Kepaz appeared to me by chance. I did not know that there is a team with such a name in Ganja. It was a surprise for me.

- We can't always see coaches working in basketball as fans in competitions in different sports, especially in football. In this sense, you are different.

- You know, sport is a social project. Also, if you live in a city, you should also be interested in other teams from that place. There must be solidarity in this work. After all, we represent Ganja. The type of sport should not matter. Sports is a culture, we can represent different sports, and we may not like each other. But since we share the same city, we have to support each other. If we want to rejoice in success in the name of Ganja, we must be united.

- Was it difficult to support yellow-blues after black-whites?

- It was a little difficult (laughing). I experienced this last season as the coach of Ankaragucu. I saw protests from Besiktas fans. But professional life is different. Spiritual feelings are a different thing. Do not mix them.

- You have been in Ganja for almost 8 months. Do you like the way you are treated?

- As I said at the beginning of my interview, I love this place very much. It was a little different when it first arrived. I began to adapt slowly. The people I worked with in the club, assistant coach Rizvan Safarov, supported me to get used to this place quickly. I see the attention and respect of those around me. I already feel at home. I say this sincerely. This season, we could not give the result we wanted in Ganja, the result the city deserved. I hope we get a chance to fix it.

- What do you want to say to the fans of Ganja?

- Teams representing Ganja should play for high goals and championship. That's what the fans deserve. Their team should play in Europe. We didn't succeed this time, but I don't want our dream to remain in our hearts. Everyone makes mistakes in life. The main thing is to draw conclusions. We dream of taking Ganja to the place it deserves without repeating the same mistakes.

