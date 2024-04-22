REQUEST of Sadig Sadigov - VIDEO

"In our first conversation, he said that he wanted the European Cup."

This was said by Anar Sariyev, the head coach of Neftchi basketball club, who was a guest of Idman Bizde program.

The expert explained the request of the president of the club, Sadig Sadigov: "He said that he will give us a prize for winning both the cup and the championship. We never had this conversation after that day. After winning the cup, Sadigov was kind to me and said that my word remains true."

He said that it does not matter if he is sent from this post if they qualify for the European Cups: "The main thing is that Neftchi plays in the Euroleague next season." It is good that there are many Azerbaijani clubs in European cups. It doesn't matter if I am the head coach of the club or someone else. Of course, it will be difficult to perform with this team. But it's too early to talk about it."

It should be noted that Neftchi will face Khirdalan in the playoff stage of ABL.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz