Paris-2024: Dream Team

The initial team of the US national team of men's basketball players who will participate in the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that 12 stars of the NBA took part in the Dream Team.

LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant were also included in the list of stars. Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Kawhi Leonard, Tyrese Halibarton and Jade Holiday were also invited to the team.

It should be noted that the US national team is the champion of the last 4 Olympics.

