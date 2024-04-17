Alexandra Mollenhauer: "What an honor it is to write history for Azerbaijan"

"If I could put it into words, I would."

Idman.biz reports that these thoughts belong to the player of the Azerbaijan national team in the 3x3 type of basketball, Aleksandra Mollenhauer.

"If I could put it into words I would, but words wouldn't do justice these past 24 hours. What an honor to make history for Azerbaijan with this team.

God is most glorified in us, when we are most satisfied in Him. Jesus is the pursuit. Jesus is the dream. 1 purpose. 1 passion. 1 love. 1 desire. 1 dream. Jesus.

Teach my heart the approval of God over that of man. Fix my eyes on you. Prone to wander, prone to leave the God I love. Thank you for revealing the deep rooted craving of my heart to be loved and liked and known and worshipped. As a society, we seek to worship / be worshipped. Tear it off of me. Cut off the branches of the world. Teach me to walk in my new creation. To walk with a sustained fearlessness for the mighty one is with me. May my countenance be effortlessly radiant, for I will never be put to shame. I am a child of the living God. My life is surrendered to you. May I run with endurance, with my eyes fixed on your beautiful face. I am a servant of Christ and a servant of Christ seeks the approval of God, not man. Your steadfast love has captured my attention. Your mysterious wonder arrests my thoughts. Your sovereign steadiness frees me from the anxiety of self-promotion. I am held by the adorning gaze of the one who fashioned my heart. I am free and I am wholly yours.

What a time. Thank you for all the love and support! 2024 OLYMPICS BABBYYY".

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani national team won the first place in the tournament in Hong Kong and qualified for the Olympics.

