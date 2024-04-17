20 April 2024
EN

Alexandra Mollenhauer: "What an honor it is to write history for Azerbaijan"

Basketball
News
17 April 2024 13:57
Alexandra Mollenhauer: "What an honor it is to write history for Azerbaijan"

"If I could put it into words, I would."

Idman.biz reports that these thoughts belong to the player of the Azerbaijan national team in the 3x3 type of basketball, Aleksandra Mollenhauer.

"If I could put it into words I would, but words wouldn't do justice these past 24 hours. What an honor to make history for Azerbaijan with this team.

God is most glorified in us, when we are most satisfied in Him. Jesus is the pursuit. Jesus is the dream. 1 purpose. 1 passion. 1 love. 1 desire. 1 dream. Jesus.

Teach my heart the approval of God over that of man. Fix my eyes on you. Prone to wander, prone to leave the God I love. Thank you for revealing the deep rooted craving of my heart to be loved and liked and known and worshipped. As a society, we seek to worship / be worshipped. Tear it off of me. Cut off the branches of the world. Teach me to walk in my new creation. To walk with a sustained fearlessness for the mighty one is with me. May my countenance be effortlessly radiant, for I will never be put to shame. I am a child of the living God. My life is surrendered to you. May I run with endurance, with my eyes fixed on your beautiful face. I am a servant of Christ and a servant of Christ seeks the approval of God, not man. Your steadfast love has captured my attention. Your mysterious wonder arrests my thoughts. Your sovereign steadiness frees me from the anxiety of self-promotion. I am held by the adorning gaze of the one who fashioned my heart. I am free and I am wholly yours.

What a time. Thank you for all the love and support! 2024 OLYMPICS BABBYYY".

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani national team won the first place in the tournament in Hong Kong and qualified for the Olympics.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Paris-2024: Dream Team
18 April 12:39
Basketball

Paris-2024: Dream Team

12 stars of the NBA took part in the Dream Team
Polish basketball player: "We were sure that the license would be ours"
16 April 16:40
Basketball

Polish basketball player: "We were sure that the license would be ours"

"After intense preparation and tournament, we need a short rest"
Tatyana Deniskina: "We have reached our goal"
16 April 12:45
Basketball

Tatyana Deniskina: "We have reached our goal"

"There were also some injuries"
Vugar Azimov: "We saw what we did after the final from the videos" - INTERVIEW
16 April 12:34
Basketball

Vugar Azimov: "We saw what we did after the final from the videos" - INTERVIEW

"We usually don't start the races well"
Dina Ulyanova: "Our goal in Paris is to win an award"
16 April 12:08
Basketball

Dina Ulyanova: "Our goal in Paris is to win an award"

"But this idea is always in your head. It's the same 10 years ago, and it's the same now”
Azerbaijan basketball team returns to homeland - PHOTO - VIDEO
16 April 11:28
Basketball

Azerbaijan basketball team returns to homeland - PHOTO - VIDEO

Azerbaijan will be represented at the Olympics for the first time in both basketball players and team competitions

Most read

Champions League RECORDS
18 April 10:27
Football

Champions League RECORDS

IFFHS has prepared a statistical report on the last game day of the stage
Emiliano Martinez silences the Lille fans
19 April 12:09
Football

Emiliano Martinez silences the Lille fans

Emi Martinez was not sent off despite second yellow card

PSG and Borussia in the semi-finals with a rematch - VIDEO
17 April 08:55
World football

PSG and Borussia in the semi-finals with a rematch - VIDEO

The other two semi-finalists will be announced on today
Haaland bought a share in the company
17 April 16:26
Football

Haaland bought a share in the company

This brand, which Haaland invested in, is a hair rubber manufacturer