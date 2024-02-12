14 February 2024
EN

Ukrainian teen basketball player killed in Dusseldorf

Basketball
News
12 February 2024 14:05
Ukrainian teen basketball player killed in Dusseldorf

17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player Volodymyr Yermakov was killed in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Idman.biz reports that he and his teammate Artem Kozachenko were reportedly attacked with knives on the street.

Yermakov played for the ART Giants youth team in Dusseldorf was attacked at a carnival held in the city. Although the young Ukrainian was hospitalized, it was not possible to save his life.

The FBK said: “The players were attacked with knives in the street simply because they were Ukrainians"
It should be noted that the local police are currently investigating the attack.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

The son of the Azerbaijan national team captain during the USSR explained the reason choosing basketball
12 February 17:20
Basketball

The son of the Azerbaijan national team captain during the USSR explained the reason choosing basketball

"This is how my sports career began"
Khirdalan 5th victory in a row - VIDEO
11 February 16:58
Basketball

Khirdalan 5th victory in a row - VIDEO

Today, the XIV round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League was concluded

Ganja head coach: "We will continue to fight as long as we breathe"
10 February 18:01
Basketball

Ganja head coach: "We will continue to fight as long as we breathe"

"Our playoff chances have decreased a lot"
Evren Alkaya evaluated the victory in Ganja
10 February 17:02
Basketball

Evren Alkaya evaluated the victory in Ganja

"We tried to reduce the tempo at that time and we won"
American's desire to become the champion of Azerbaijan
9 February 15:10
Basketball

American's desire to become the champion of Azerbaijan

"I do hard training and try to become stronger every day"
Sumgayit sent off its South Azerbaijani player
9 February 12:07
Basketball

Sumgayit sent off its South Azerbaijani player

There was a separation in the Sumgayit basketball club

Most read

Azerbaijani gymnasts won 9 medals in Luxembourg - PHOTO
12 February 09:00
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani gymnasts won 9 medals in Luxembourg - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national artistic gymnastics team successfully performed at the international competition held in Luxembourg
Romario better than Haaland and Mbappe? - VIDEO
13 February 15:33
World football

Romario better than Haaland and Mbappe? - VIDEO

Striking claims from the Brazilian legend
Idman.biz TV is starting a new project - Soon... - VIDEO
13 February 09:56
Other

Idman.biz TV is starting a new project - Soon... - VIDEO

Idman.biz TV is starting a new project. In the program, which will be hosted by one of the country's well-known TV presenters, famous faces of show business will demonstrate their sports skills
Gurban Gurbanov: "We’re a bit excited but it’s normal" - VIDEO
13 February 16:34
Azerbaijan football

Gurban Gurbanov: "We’re a bit excited but it’s normal" - VIDEO

"Everything is OK. Each of the players is well prepared for the game"