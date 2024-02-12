Ukrainian teen basketball player killed in Dusseldorf

17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player Volodymyr Yermakov was killed in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Idman.biz reports that he and his teammate Artem Kozachenko were reportedly attacked with knives on the street.

Yermakov played for the ART Giants youth team in Dusseldorf was attacked at a carnival held in the city. Although the young Ukrainian was hospitalized, it was not possible to save his life.

The FBK said: “The players were attacked with knives in the street simply because they were Ukrainians"

It should be noted that the local police are currently investigating the attack.

Idman.biz