16 March 2026
EN

Champions Cup showed how much we have improved - Brianna Fraser

Basketball
Interview
16 March 2026 16:43
24
Champions Cup showed how much we have improved - Brianna Fraser

The Azerbaijan women’s 3x3 basketball team won silver medals at the Champions Cup in Bangkok, marking one of the most notable results in the team’s recent history. One of the standout performers of the tournament was Brianna Fraser, who finished as the second-highest scorer and was selected to the tournament’s symbolic team.

In an interview with Idman.Biz, Fraser spoke about the team’s performance, the importance of the result and Azerbaijan’s ambitions for the future.

- The national team made its debut at the Champions Cup and won silver. How important is this result for you?

- This result means a lot to us. We came here with strong belief in ourselves and in the work we have done as a team. Representing Azerbaijan at such a high level is a great honour, and reaching the final shows how much we have improved.

- What do you think was the key to reaching the final?

- Our team chemistry and physical preparation. Everything in 3x3 basketball happens very quickly and the games are very intense. Because of that, communication and trust between players are extremely important. In difficult moments we stayed together and played with confidence.

- You were named in the tournament’s symbolic team. What does this recognition mean to you?

- It is a nice recognition for me, but honestly it is the result of the entire team’s effort. Everyone contributed to this tournament and without my teammates I would not have been able to perform like that. I am very proud of what we achieved together.

- The final against the Netherlands was not easy. What conclusions did you draw after that match?

- Our opponent played a great game and deserved to win. For us it is extra motivation. Playing against the strongest teams helps us understand what we need to improve and how we can become better in the future.

- The Netherlands not only won the Champions Cup but also qualified for the Olympic qualifying tournament. Do you feel disappointed that you could not secure a place in the Olympic qualification already in Bangkok?

- Of course it would have been great to achieve that here in Bangkok. Unfortunately we did not manage to do it. But we are not discouraged, because many exciting challenges are ahead. Our main goal is to continue fighting for a place at the Los Angeles Olympics. We will have other chances and we intend to use them.

- What tournaments are ahead for the team?

- We want to continue developing and competing at the highest level. Our goal is to fight for victory in every tournament and every game. The World Series stages are coming up, and three of them will be held in Azerbaijan. We will try to achieve the best possible results.

Idman.Biz
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