11 December 2023
"Khazri" will start, "Jalilabad" will finish

Basketball
News
11 December 2023 16:13
"Khazri" will start, "Jalilabad" will finish

The program of the VIII round of the Azerbaijan Basketball Championship has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the games will be held in 4 days.

In the opening match of the tour, "Khazri" will meet "Sarhadchi" on December 13. Leader "Sabah" will face "Sumgayit" 1 day later.
The tour will be concluded with the NTD-INDIGO - Jalilabad match.

VIII round
December 13
19:30. "Khazri" - "Sarhadchi"

December 15
at 4:30 p.m. "Sabah" - "Sumgayit"
19:30. "Khirdalan" - "Neftchi"

December 16
at 2:00 p.m. "Ganja" - "Sheki"

December 17
at 12:00 p.m. NTD-INDIGO – "Jalilabad"

