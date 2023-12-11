"Khazri" will start, "Jalilabad" will finish

The program of the VIII round of the Azerbaijan Basketball Championship has been announced.
Idman.biz reports that the games will be held in 4 days.
In the opening match of the tour, "Khazri" will meet "Sarhadchi" on December 13. Leader "Sabah" will face "Sumgayit" 1 day later.
The tour will be concluded with the NTD-INDIGO - Jalilabad match.
VIII round
December 13
19:30. "Khazri" - "Sarhadchi"
December 15
at 4:30 p.m. "Sabah" - "Sumgayit"
19:30. "Khirdalan" - "Neftchi"
December 16
at 2:00 p.m. "Ganja" - "Sheki"
December 17
at 12:00 p.m. NTD-INDIGO – "Jalilabad"
