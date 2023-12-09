9 December 2023
EN

"Ganja" won in overtime

Basketball
News
9 December 2023 18:48
Another game of the VII round of the Azerbaijan Basketball Championship was held today.

Idman.biz reports that in the only match of the day, "Jalilabad" hosted "Ganja".

The duel of regional teams was intense. The visitors won in overtime.

Azerbaijan Basketball League
VII round
December 9
14:00. "Jalilabad" - "Ganja" - 108:114 (30:23, 15:29, 21:28, 24:10, OT 10:10, 8:14)

Jalilabad Olympic Sports Complex

NTD-INDIGO

7

6

1

633:553 (+80)

13

Khazri BC

7

6

1

595:536 (+59)

13

Neftchi SC

7

5

2

595:539 (+56)

12

Sabah BC

6

5

1

607:505 (+102)

11

Khirdalan BC

7

3

4

593:600 (-7)

10

Jalilabad BC

7

3

4

601:611 (-10)

10

Sumgait BC

7

2

5

558:600 (-42)

9

Sarhadchi PSC

7

2

5

571:551 (-59)

9

Ganja BC

7

2

5

616:678 (-62)

9

Sheki BC

6

0

6

411:528 (-117)

6

It should be noted that earlier in the round NTD-INDIGO defeated "Neftchi" 93:71, "Sumgait" defeated "Khazri" 95:85 and "Khirdalan" defeated "Sarhadchi" 79:57. In the last match, "Sheki" will challenge "Sabah".

Idman.biz

