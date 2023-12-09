"Ganja" won in overtime

Another game of the VII round of the Azerbaijan Basketball Championship was held today.
Idman.biz reports that in the only match of the day, "Jalilabad" hosted "Ganja".
The duel of regional teams was intense. The visitors won in overtime.
Azerbaijan Basketball League
VII round
December 9
14:00. "Jalilabad" - "Ganja" - 108:114 (30:23, 15:29, 21:28, 24:10, OT 10:10, 8:14)
Jalilabad Olympic Sports Complex
It should be noted that earlier in the round NTD-INDIGO defeated "Neftchi" 93:71, "Sumgait" defeated "Khazri" 95:85 and "Khirdalan" defeated "Sarhadchi" 79:57. In the last match, "Sheki" will challenge "Sabah".
