6 December 2023
Tahir Bakhshiyev has been assigned to the Azerbaijani national team, his assistant will be Spanish

6 December 2023 15:45
A change was made in the coaching staff of the Azerbaijan men’s national basketball team.

Idman.biz reports that according to the decision of the Basketball Federation, NTD-INDIGO head coach Tahir Bakhshiyev was assigned to the team.

"Neftchi" coach Anar Sariyev was appointed as his main assistant.

In addition, the Spanish specialist Alberto Blanco will be in the coaching staff of the Azerbaijan national team. The last job will be the main manager and sports director of the "Cáceres" club, which plays in the second league of Spain (LEB GOLD Spain), and will work as the second assistant coach of our specialist team.
One of the main tasks of the 53-year-old specialist, who is familiar with European basketball, will be to deeply analyze the players of the opposing teams and prepare counterattacks against them together with our local coaches.

They replaced Serbian head coach Aleksandar Trifunovic and Lithuanian assistant Aurimas Jasilionis in this post.

It should be noted that the first test of our national team will be a match against the Swiss team on February 22 next year, within the framework of the preliminary qualifying round of the 2027 World Championship to be held in Qatar.

