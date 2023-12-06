New transfer in the ABL: Azerbaijan transferred an American striker from Georgia

"Khirdalan" has been strengthened with another American basketball player.

According to the information obtained by Idman.biz, the Azerbaijani club has decided on the transfer of the central striker Cailan Haslem.

The 26-year-old player was transferred from Georgian "Iverion". The 4th American of the team is expected to make his debut in the Azerbaijan Basketball League in the match against "Sarhadchi" in the VII round.

This will not be the last transfer of "Khirdalan". The team continues negotiations with 2 more players.

It should be noted that "Khirdalan" started the season with 2 victories in a row, but later suffered 4 defeats. The club is ranked 6th with 8 points.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz