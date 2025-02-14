Ulvi Huseynov: "If I face him again, I will win"

"This game was a huge motivation for me."

Idman.biz reports that this is what Azerbaijani badminton player Ulvi Huseynov shared in an interview with the Badminton Federation’s press service.

Huseynov reflected on his match against Anders Antonsen at the European Mixed Team Championships held in Baku. He mentioned that he did his best to achieve a good result: "It was a great experience for me, as I played against the world’s number two. This match will have a significant impact on my future competitions. I hope that if I face him again, I will come out victorious."

In the men's singles competition, Ulvi Huseynov was defeated by Denmark's Anders Antonsen with a score of 0-2 (8-21, 4-21).

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz