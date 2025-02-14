14 February 2025
EN

Ulvi Huseynov: "If I face him again, I will win"

Badminton
News
14 February 2025 16:28
18
Ulvi Huseynov: "If I face him again, I will win"

"This game was a huge motivation for me."

Idman.biz reports that this is what Azerbaijani badminton player Ulvi Huseynov shared in an interview with the Badminton Federation’s press service.

Huseynov reflected on his match against Anders Antonsen at the European Mixed Team Championships held in Baku. He mentioned that he did his best to achieve a good result: "It was a great experience for me, as I played against the world’s number two. This match will have a significant impact on my future competitions. I hope that if I face him again, I will come out victorious."

In the men's singles competition, Ulvi Huseynov was defeated by Denmark's Anders Antonsen with a score of 0-2 (8-21, 4-21).

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

Related news

Azerbaijan suffers third consecutive defeat at European Badminton Championships – UPDATED - PHOTO - VIDEO
13:20
Badminton

Azerbaijan suffers third consecutive defeat at European Badminton Championships – UPDATED - PHOTO - VIDEO

Azerbaijan’s national badminton team has concluded its run at the European Mixed Team Championships
Ade Resky Dwicahyo leaves field open for inexperienced ones
12:50
Badminton

Ade Resky Dwicahyo leaves field open for inexperienced ones

Why Ade Resky Dwicahyo didn't play against Denmark?
Baku hosts major badminton event, captivating global audience
13 February 17:32
Badminton

Baku hosts major badminton event, captivating global audience

The European Mixed Teams Badminton Championship in Baku draws millions of viewers worldwide, with the semifinals and finals set to be broadcast to a global audience
Azerbaijan falls short again: Semi-final hopes dashed - VIDEO - PHOTO - UPDATED
13 February 14:51
Badminton

Azerbaijan falls short again: Semi-final hopes dashed - VIDEO - PHOTO - UPDATED

The European Mixed Team Badminton Championships in Baku are in full swing
Azerbaijani badminton player: "I believe we will win against Spain"
12 February 17:23
Badminton

Azerbaijani badminton player: "I believe we will win against Spain"

Ade Resky Dwicahyo reflects on challenges and future hopes in the European Championship

Former national team coach: "Our team will deliver a strong performance at the European Championship in Baku" - INTERVIEW
12 February 15:39
Badminton

Former national team coach: "Our team will deliver a strong performance at the European Championship in Baku" - INTERVIEW

Jeyhun Mammadaliyev talks about Azerbaijan’s prospects and future of badminton

Most read

Bayern and Milan face tough away challenges
12 February 10:39
Football

Bayern and Milan face tough away challenges

The first leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs concludes today

Fenerbahce face Anderlecht, Galatasaray take on Alkmaar in Europa League playoffs
13 February 11:18
Football

Fenerbahce face Anderlecht, Galatasaray take on Alkmaar in Europa League playoffs

Europa League playoffs kick off today with eight exciting matches in the first leg
Mahir Emreli set to leave Nürnberg at season’s end
12 February 14:51
Football

Mahir Emreli set to leave Nürnberg at season’s end

The Azerbaijani forward is preparing for a career move

Champions League daily report: Records and firsts
12 February 13:29
Football

Champions League daily report: Records and firsts

The IFFHS has provided a report featuring statistical facts