Azer Bagirov: "Numan Kurdic apologized, he is having a psychological shock" - INTERVIEW

Interview of "Araz-Nakhchivan" head coach Azer Bagirov to Idman.biz

- In the 15th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League, you missed the victory with a last-minute goal in the game against "Sabail" (1:1). What would you attribute the loss of 2 points to?

- We spent too many goal episodes in the match. The first half of the game should have been in our favor with the score of 3:0, 4:0. We could not take advantage of them and in the end we were unlucky.

- Numan Kurdic's own goal has become a topic of discussion on social media. It is even reported that the football player deliberately netted the ball. What do you think about it?

- This can be said by those who are far from football. There are also own goals, beautiful, unexpected goals are also scored. That's the beauty of football. Kurdic performed very well in that game. He closed the zones we assigned, everything was in order. It's just that in the end, that arm can affect the person. Numan did not do it deliberately and cannot do it. After that meeting, he apologized to the team. He said it was taken by accident. His teammates also comforted him that we are a team, everything happens in football. You have to look forward.

- Have you talked to him?

- We consoled him in the evening after that game, everything is great. The football player suffers a psychological shock. As coaches, we will try to get him out of that situation. We will make sure that Numan will be better in the next matches and will be remembered for the goals he will score against opponents.

- Although you have a great start to the championship, you are facing loss of points in the last rounds. What is the reason for this?

- I think the team clearly lost to "Sumgayit" only in the XII round. "Araz-Nakhchivan" was really unrecognizable in that match. We had a very poor performance. After 5-6 games, it is natural to spend 1 round at a low level. In matches, there should be a player who saves the meeting. Unfortunately, none of my players were able to play in the match I mentioned.

- You will face "Zira" in the 16th round. Won't it be difficult to win that game?

- I was watching the meeting of "Zira" with "Neftchi" from the field yesterday. Both teams played well. It is not for nothing that Rashad Sadigov's team is in the leaders' group. They have quality internationals in attack. They handle the ball well. As in other matches, we will go to the match against "Zira" to get the maximum result.

- Your name also happens together with the headless national team. Are you ready for our main collection? What would be your response if offered?

- There are articles about this in the media and social networks. I have been coaching since 2010. Although I did not appear in some cases, I worked in the national teams of Azerbaijan and served as an assistant coach in Premier League clubs. I became the champion of Azerbaijan with Division I teams. Why shouldn't I be ready for it today? Of course, there are more worthy candidates for the national team. AFFA management, our football functionaries can make a better decision about this appointment. Anyone who receives an invitation to the Azerbaijan national team does not hesitate, he wants to work there with all his heart. For the result, train day and night. The Azerbaijan national team will show its ability to score points.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz