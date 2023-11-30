The player of "Sumgayit" who broke his leg will not be able to train for 4 months

"Sumgayit" football player Kristian Velinovski, who broke his leg in the second qualifying round of the Azerbaijan Cup, was operated.

Idman.biz reports that his leg will be in plaster for 14 days.

The midfielder, who will stay in the hospital during this period, will be able to walk without crutches after 4 weeks. Christian will start training in 3-4 months.

It should be noted that Christian left the field with a serious injury in the 23rd minute of the "Lerik" - "Sumgayit" match. He was immediately rushed to the hospital.

The match ended with the victory of "Sumgayit" with a score of 6:0.

