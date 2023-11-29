"Gabala" is looking for a surprise

The U-19 team of "Gabala" will play its next match in the UEFA Youth League.

Idman.biz informs that the champion of Azerbaijan will be a guest of "Olympiacos" in Greece.

In the return game of the II stage of the Champions Road, the "red-blacks" are hoping for a surprise. Because Famil Khalilov's team lost 0:3 in the first match in Gabala. Although it seems difficult to overcome this difference in the trip, the representative of Azerbaijan hopes for a good result.

UEFA Youth League

Champions Road, II stage

November 29, second leg

19:00. "Olympiacos" (Greece) - "Gabala" (Azerbaijan)

Referee: Jamie Robinson

Pirey. Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium

First game – 3:0

It should be noted that "Gabala" defeated "Puskas Academy" of Hungary in the 1st stage - 1:1, 1:0.

Idman.biz