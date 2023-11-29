"Gabala" is looking for a surprise

The U-19 team of "Gabala" will play its next match in the UEFA Youth League.
Idman.biz informs that the champion of Azerbaijan will be a guest of "Olympiacos" in Greece.
In the return game of the II stage of the Champions Road, the "red-blacks" are hoping for a surprise. Because Famil Khalilov's team lost 0:3 in the first match in Gabala. Although it seems difficult to overcome this difference in the trip, the representative of Azerbaijan hopes for a good result.
UEFA Youth League
Champions Road, II stage
November 29, second leg
19:00. "Olympiacos" (Greece) - "Gabala" (Azerbaijan)
Referee: Jamie Robinson
Pirey. Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium
First game – 3:0
It should be noted that "Gabala" defeated "Puskas Academy" of Hungary in the 1st stage - 1:1, 1:0.
Idman.biz