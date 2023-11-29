29 November 2023
Rahid Amirguliyev: "Molde" is a strong team"

29 November 2023 10:42
"Qarabag" will have a tough away game on November 30.

Idman.biz was told by Rahid Amirguliyev, the former midfielder of "Qarabag".

The 34-year-old veteran football player evaluated the match of the Azerbaijan champion against "Molde" on November 30 in the European League group stage.

Emphasizing that the representative of Norway played good football, Amirguliyev said that this match will be a decisive match: "Both teams have the same points. In the first game, "Qarabag" won with a minimal score. But the opponent is also strong. I think that "Qarabag" will return home with a profitable result from the trip. Of course, it will be good if they win. Even if this match ends in a draw, it increases our chances of getting out of the group."

It should be noted that the match between "Qarabag" and "Molde" will start at 00:00 Baku time.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

