Bahlul Mustafazada: We are going to write history in the match with "Molde"

"As an athlete, I enjoyed watching this film. This life path of our head coach was interesting to me and, at the same time, to all sports lovers in our country."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by Qarabag football player Bahlul Mustafazada while evaluating the premiere of the film "when the stadiums are silent" dedicated to the life of his head coach Gurban Gurbanov.

According to the footballer, such films should be made continuously.

Speaking about "Molde", who will face in the group stage of the European League, Mustafazada emphasized that this film will motivate the team: "What happened in the film we are watching today is a part of history. We are also going to write history. I think we will do our best to do it."

It should be noted that the match between "Qarabag" and "Molde" will took place on November 30 in Norway.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz