UEFA has paid 3 clubs of Azerbaijan.

Idman.biz reports that the continent's football organization made additional transfers to the account of "Gabala", "Neftchi" and "Zira" for the performance in the Conference League in the 2023/2024 season.

64,166 euros, 106,943 euros and 64,166 euros were paid to them through the mediation of AFFA.

Idman.biz