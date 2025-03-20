First with Fernando Santos: Azerbaijan vs. Haiti

The Azerbaijan national team will play their next match on March 22, facing Haiti in a friendly.

The match in Sumgayit will mark Azerbaijan’s 306th international fixture since its debut on September 17, 1992, when they lost 3-6 against Georgia in an away match, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan’s overall record:

305 matches played

61 wins

79 draws

165 losses

235 goals scored

510 goals conceded

Friendly match statistics:

Total friendlies played: 139

Wins: 40

Draws: 45

Losses: 54

134 goals scored

175 goals conceded

This will be Fernando Santos’ first friendly as Azerbaijan's head coach. Under the Portuguese manager, the team has yet to secure a victory in six matches, recording one draw and five defeats, with a goal difference of 3 scored, 17 conceded.

Match Details:

Azerbaijan vs. Haiti

Mehdi Huseynzade Stadium, Sumgayit

March 22, 2025

