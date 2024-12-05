5 December 2024
Penalty drama marks 33rd season of Azerbaijan Cup: Sabah advances over Turan Tovuz

5 December 2024 10:56
The 2024/25 season R16 finals in the Azerbaijan Cup were highlighted by the first penalty shootout of the season.

According to Idman.biz, Sabah emerged victorious in their away match against Turan Tovuz with a 2-2 draw in regular time, winning 3-1 in penalties.
This marks the 34th penalty shootout in the 33-season history of the cup. In the previous 32 seasons, 33 games were decided by penalties. The most recent penalty shootouts took place in the first qualification round of last season, where Shahdag Gusar defeated Gusar (0-0, 5-4) and Shafa triumphed over Shamkir (1-1, 5-3).

Both Sabah and Turan Tovuz are participating in their first-ever penalty shootout in the national cup competition.

