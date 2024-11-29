29 November 2024
Qarabag player Yassine Benzia: "I'm happy to be nominated for the Ferenc Puskás award"

29 November 2024 18:13
Qarabag player Yassine Benzia: "I'm happy to be nominated for the Ferenc Puskás award"

Yassine Benzia, the Algerian midfielder of Qarabag, expressed his happiness upon being nominated for the Ferenc Puskás Award by FIFA.

Speaking to Report, Benzia shared his excitement about the nomination for the prestigious award, which recognizes the best goal of the year, Idman.biz reports.

The 30-year-old hopes that his stunning goal scored in a March international friendly match against South Africa will be chosen as the best:
"Yes, I am proud and hopeful that I will win. If I win, it will be amazing. It’s especially for those who have supported me in Algeria and Azerbaijan."

The match ended in a 3-3 draw, with Benzia scoring twice (in the 22nd and 70th minutes).

