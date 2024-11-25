Afgan Khashalov resumes wrestling career after setback: "I took a break after a car accident"

"Everything is fine with me now, and I’m back on track."

Idman.biz reports that Afgan Khashalov, a freestyle wrestler of Azerbaijan who resumed his career after two years, and a participant in the Patriotic War, shared these remarks in an interview with AZERTAJ.

Competing in the 57 kg weight class, Khashalov explained the reason for his break from sports: “During the Patriotic War in 2020, I was injured in my left eye while participating in military operations in the Fuzuli-Khojali-Shusha direction. The following year, I won a bronze medal at the European Championship in Warsaw, Poland. However, shortly after that competition, I was involved in a car accident. My injured eye had weakened significantly, and I had to take a break from my career to undergo treatment. Thankfully, the treatment was successful, and I am now in good health, with no issues at all."

Looking ahead to the upcoming national championships, Khashalov emphasized that he is well-prepared: "My training is going well. I am aiming for first place, and I hope we will all witness this success together."

Reflecting on the liberation of Kalbajar four years ago today, the athlete expressed his pride in contributing to the victory: “First of all, may Allah rest the souls of our martyrs and grant good health to our veterans. We owe this victory to them. This triumph is a source of great pride for us. I hope we will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Kalbajar City’s liberation one day.”

Idman.biz