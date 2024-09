Sumgayit football player Easah Suliman was among the candidates for the best male football player nomination of "Asian Football Awards".

Idman.biz reports that the press service of the club released information about this.

At the event to be held on September 25 at Wembley stadium in England, the football player's opponents will be Yan Dhanda (Hearts, Scotland) and Hamza Choudhury (Leicester, England).

Suliman is the central defender of the Pakistani national team.

Idman.biz