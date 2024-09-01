Europa League CALENDAR of Qarabag

The schedule of Qarabag in the League stage of the Europe League has been announced.
The champion of Azerbaijan will start the tournament in London, Idman.biz reports.
Gurban Gurbanov's team will be a guest of Tottenham on September 26.
Europe League
I round
September 26
23:00. Tottenham (England) - Qarabag
II round
October 3
20:45. Qarabag - Malmö (Sweden)
III round
October 24
20:45. Qarabag - Ajax (Netherlands)
IV round
November 7
21:45. Bodo Glimt (Norway) - Qarabag
V Round
November 28
21:45. Qarabag - Lyon (France)
VI round
December 11
00:00. Elfsborg (Sweden) - Qarabag
VII round
January 23
21:45. Qarabag - FCSB (Romania)
VIII round
January 30
00:00. Olympiakos (Greece) - Qarabag
At this stage, the first 8 places will go to the R16 finals, and the 9-24 places will play in the playoffs.
Idman.biz