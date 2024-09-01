Europa League CALENDAR of Qarabag

The schedule of Qarabag in the League stage of the Europe League has been announced.

The champion of Azerbaijan will start the tournament in London, Idman.biz reports.

Gurban Gurbanov's team will be a guest of Tottenham on September 26.

Europe League

I round

September 26

23:00. Tottenham (England) - Qarabag

II round

October 3

20:45. Qarabag - Malmö (Sweden)

III round

October 24

20:45. Qarabag - Ajax (Netherlands)

IV round

November 7

21:45. Bodo Glimt (Norway) - Qarabag

V Round

November 28

21:45. Qarabag - Lyon (France)

VI round

December 11

00:00. Elfsborg (Sweden) - Qarabag

VII round

January 23

21:45. Qarabag - FCSB (Romania)

VIII round

January 30

00:00. Olympiakos (Greece) - Qarabag

At this stage, the first 8 places will go to the R16 finals, and the 9-24 places will play in the playoffs.

Idman.biz