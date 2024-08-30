A new record in Azerbaijani football - ANALYSIS

Azerbaijani clubs have set a new record in European Cups.

Azerbaijani players scored 34 goals in the qualification and playoff stages. 15 of them were signed by Qarabag, 12 by Zire, 6 by Sabah, and 1 by Sumgait.

It is a new record of Azerbaijani clubs for this part of the European Cup. Azerbaijani representatives scored 33 goals in the group matches last season.

The ball in the return match of the Conference League playoffs between Zire and Omonia was the 34th. Raphael Utzig's goal was enough to beat last season's record.

These goals were scored in 20 matches. Zire 8, Qarabag 6, Sabah 4, Sumgait 2 matches. The average productivity of Azerbaijan teams is equal to 1.70.

Azerbaijan clubs made their debut in Europe in the 1994/95 season.

Idman.biz