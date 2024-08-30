Rashad Sadigov: "It crossed my mind that..." - INTERVIEW

"We fought until the end."

Rashad Sadigov, the head coach of the Baku team, said this at the press conference after the Zire - Omonia (Cyprus) match held in the playoffs of the Conference League, Idman.biz reports.

Commenting on the match, the specialist said that he was satisfied with his team's game: "We were able to put pressure on the opponent from the first minutes. Of course, I did not see a comeback from 0:6. But we fought until the end. The players were very busy. I congratulate my team, I am very satisfied with their game. Sometimes they interpret football far from reality. It crossed my mind that we should go into that match with a more cautious approach. I think that this is the right decision If we analyze it, 0:6 was a great experience for us."

- What do you think has changed in the team?

- Football players adapt to each other more. Match discipline is increasing. We should keep these important things and develop them a little. Unfortunately, we had serious losses before reaching this stage. It's hard to get into the mood of the game if you've missed all the games, regardless of which player has played all the games. On the left wing, last season, Mezhal Isayev played. Today we saw the Goal as the Goal we are used to. He has also recovered his form. In the away game, Hajiaga Hajili was injured in the warm-up. We talked to him, can you stand it? He played with a needle. But the injury was affecting his performance. It may seem like small details. But it's the details that make an impact. Today, we did not want to allow Omonia to play easily with the ball. If we were to go back to the first match, we would change some things. It's an experience. We will root only for the championship. Qarabag also played in the European Cup. There are many losses in our staff, and we have little opportunity for rotation. We will try to get the desired result. Qarabag, Sabah, Neftchi are the favorites of the championship. In such moments, we must endure and show character.

- How did you prepare the team for the game after 0:6 on the road and 0:1 to Shamakhi in the championship?

- I trust our team. It was the match we were least prepared for and talked about. "Break" was less before the match. Tactical tasks happened yesterday. I mostly left everything to themselves. I believed that they would find the right way out of this situation.

- What is Rashad Sadigov's goal as a coach after that?

- The first thing is to stabilize these results. Football is such that when you become a world champion, it is difficult to do it a second time. Some relief may occur in the players. My goal is to stabilize these results, perform in European Cups every year and collect points.

- Qarabag lost to Dinamo, and Zire could not overcome the barrier of Omonia. Both teams will be nervous. It can be said that we will see the strongest Zire in its history against Qarabag?

- If we were with a full team, I agree. It's hard to play every three days. Unfortunately, we have 4-5 losses. The condition of the players will be known tomorrow. Although we cannot see the strongest Zire in the match with Qarabag, we will try to show one of our best games.

Eagles, who scored 6 unanswered goals in Cyprus, defeated Omonia with a minimal score in the return match of the Conference League playoff stage and bid farewell to the competition.

