Dinamo head coach: "We won a worthy victory"

"We got the victory we deserved."

It was said by the head coach of Dinamo who won 2:0 in Baku, Sergey Yakirovich.

The Bosnian expert evaluated the return match against Qarabag in the playoffs of the Champions League: "I congratulate our team. Based on the analysis of the last game, I think we played a good game. Mainly in defense. Of course, there were some shortcomings. In any case, today we were able to play a very serious game".

The Croatian champion won 3:0 in the match held in Zagreb 1 week ago.

Aytac Sahad

Idman.biz