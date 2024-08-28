Sweden has announced its squad for the match with Azerbaijan

Sweden's squad for the first two rounds of the UEFA Nations League group stage has been announced.

Head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has invited 24 players to the matches against Azerbaijan in Baku on September 5 and Estonia in Solna on September 8 within the framework of Group I of the C League, Idman.biz reports.

Goalkeepers: Viktor Johansson, Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Jakob Videll Zetterström;

Defenders: Ludvig Augustinsson, Alex Douglas, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Isak Hien, Emil Kraft, Ken Sema, Carl Starfelt, Linus Wahlgren Egnell;

Midfielders and strikers: Yasin Ayari, Lukas Bergvall, Jens Kayuste, Antoni Elanga, Niklas Eliasson, Viktor Gökeres, Alexander Isak, Deyan Kulusevski, Hugo Larsson, Sebastian Nanasi, Gustaf Nilsson, Anton Saletros, Matthias Svanberg.

The match between Azerbaijan and Sweden will be held on September 5 at 20:00 at the Republic Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov.

