Sergey Yakirovich: "It will be difficult for us" - INTERVIEW

"Qarabag is a strong team."

It was said by the head coach of the visiting team, Sergey Yakirovich, at the press conference organized before the match between Qarabag and Dinamo (Zagreb, Croatia), which will be held within the second leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs, Idman.biz reports.

The Bosnian specialist said that they have seriously prepared for tomorrow's match: "Despite the fact that we won the first match with a score of 3:0, we have also prepared very seriously for this match. Our opponent is also a strong enough team.

Taking into account that the game will be held in the field of the rival team, it will be difficult for us. Especially, we have to be careful in the defensive line. We will try to advance to the next stage as a result of a good game."

- Do you think the score in Maksimir was fair?

- I cannot comment on whether the result is fair or not. In the match, we look more at how many chances the opponent creates for us, so that we can score more goals in their goal. Or we consider it to be the case from the opponent's side. The result also depends on the circumstances.

- Although Qarabag lost to Ludogorets at home, they won on the road and sent the opponent's head coach to resign. Aren't you afraid that if you lose big tomorrow, you will experience the same fate?

- I do not know about the resignation of that coach. Most likely, he resigned because he has already reached retirement age. I have no idea. I have just started with this team and I am ambitious. I trust that there will be good results. I do not think that such a situation will happen.

- In the recent past, you would not want to see Mahir Emreli at your disposal, and he left the team. What was the reason for this?

- I have been working with this team for a year. I had time to see the potential of Emreli in one year. However, due to an injury in the winter, he could not play during the entire spring season. He was also lucky to be transferred to Nuremberg. There was no bad reason for us to say goodbye to him.

- For what result did you come to Baku?

- We have come to get the result that will take us further. I can't specifically call it a draw, a win, a loss.

Aytac Sahad

Idman.biz