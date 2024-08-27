Dinamo on tour in Baku - PHOTO

Dinamo Zagreb, which will face Qarabag in the Champions League playoff stage, also took time to rest before the game.

The representative of Croatia went for a walk in Baku, which calls out to Europe with its beauty, a day before the match, Idman.biz reports.

The guests visited the sights of the capital. The Croatian champion, who devoted the first half of the day to walking, will go to his last training before the game in the evening.

The match between Qarabag and Dinamo which will be held tomorrow at the Republic Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov will start at 20:45.

Idman.biz