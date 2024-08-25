25 August 2024
Vice-president of Turan Tovuz: "We expected this from Berdiyev"

"The victory against Qarabag was important for our team and we are very happy for the good results."

Ali Balakishiyev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Turan Tovuz said this in a statement to the Russian press, Idman.biz reports.

He said that they are satisfied with the performance of the team's head coach Kurban Berdiyev: "At the beginning of the season, we played 4 matches and 3 of them were against the favorites. Kurban Berdiyev and the coaching staff are doing an excellent job, we are fully satisfied with his appointment. Club president Ehtiram Guliyev also said that he was satisfied with the performance of the coaches. We expected this from Berdiyev, and the results are not a surprise to us. He has brought discipline to the team. The main goal is to qualify for the European cups."

Turan Tovuz leads the Azerbaijan Premier League with 10 points after 4 matches.

