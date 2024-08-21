Gurban Gurbanov: "We will fight until the end"

"Unfortunately, we lost with a big score"

It was said by the head coach of Qarabag Gurban Gurbanov, Idman.biz reports.

The experienced specialist commented on the 0:3 defeat registered in Zagreb:

"We knew the strength of this team. We did not prepare badly for the match. We just conceded the 2nd and 3rd goals. It could have been even the 4th goal. At the end of the game, it was almost a big goal. We took a risk. They didn't hesitate until the end. They tried to attack with a score of 3:0. But we have a return match and this can cause problems. We want to show our fans a good game. We will try to correct some mistakes here in Baku."

Gurban Gurbanov clarified why only 1 substitution was used:

"I didn't see the need for it, so I made 1 change".

The head coach commented on the missed goal episodes:

"I don't believe that there is euphoria in the team, because we prepared the players psychologically. If there was such euphoria, they would have completely left the game. We had a lot of scoring episodes. But the opponent's defenders played well. Sometimes you can't use a lot of scoring episodes, so I'm not worried about the team They will be more comfortable in Baku. The excitement and responsibility of the match increased. There was no reason to interfere in the game We made a change. In the last 10 minutes, we went to full open football. They caught us more on the counter attack. Excitement prevents such meetings. But we don't have to look for a reason. We should analyze correctly and try to eliminate the missing aspects in Baku."

The return match between Qarabag and Dinamo will be held in the Republic Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov in 1 week.

Idman.biz