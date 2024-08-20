The record of Qarabag was registered - IFFHS announced

The European record signed by Qarabag has become official.

IFFHS has published a new list of the teams that scored the most goals in extra time of the European Cups, Idman.biz reports.

In the information called Qarabag equaled the record" it was reflected that the champion of Azerbaijan went down in history as the 5th team. We are talking about clubs that scored 4 goals in extra time of a match.

Qarabag was excited in the away match against Ludogorets of the III qualifying round of the Champions League. Gurban Gurbanov's team, which lost 1:2 in Baku, won 3:2 in Bulgaria. Agdam club scored 4 more goals in extra time.

4 teams have achieved this before Qarabag.

1973/74, UEFA Cup, 1/16 final

Presov - Stuttgart - 3:1, extra time 0:4

1977/78, UEFA Cup, 1/16 final

Lance - Lazio - 2:0, extra time 4:0

2016/17, European League, I qualification stage

Banants - Omonia - 1:0, extra time 0:42018/1

9, European League, III qualification stage

Zenit - Dinamo Mn - 4:0, extra time 4:1

2024/25, Champions League, IIII qualifying round

Ludogorets - Qarabag - 2:3, extra time 0:4

Idman.biz