Omonia will face Azerbaijan club for the 3rd time - STATISTICS

Omonia, the opponent of Zire in the Conference League playoffs, is the 21-time champion of Cyprus.

Nicosia club, which has won 61 times and lost 78 times in 171 European Cups, has a goal difference of 226-273.

The club has 7 wins and 3 losses in 14 matches in the Conference League it is currently participating in. The goal difference is 22-20.

In the 2021/2022 season, Omonia, which lost to Dinamo Zagreb (0:2, 0:1), the current rival of Qarabag in the second qualifying round of the Champions League, lost to Belgian Antwerp in the penalty shootout in the Europa League playoffs ( 4:2, 0:2, p.2:3) and fell into the same group as the Agdam representative in the Conference League. The Nicosia club, which received 1 point from the champion of Azerbaijan (2:2, 1:4), was upset by 1 defeat against 3 draws in other matches.

Cypriot club, whose path to the playoffs was blocked by the Danish Mityullann (1:0, 1:5) after the victories over Gabala (3:2, 4:1) in this tournament last season, lost all 4 matches in the same competition this season. came The team defeated Kutaisi Torpedo (3:1, 2:1) and Hungarian Fehervar (1:0, 2:0).

Having played twice in the Europa League group (2020/2021, 2022/2023), Omonia's biggest success in continental competitions is playing in the 1/8 finals of the Champions Cup 4 times in the distant 70s and 80s. However, in the 8 matches of that stage, the club received 7 defeats for 1 victory and responded to 6 of the 32 goals of its opponents.

The last victory of the club in the national championship was in 2021. Last year, the club won a bronze medal. In the last national championship, the Nicosia players scored 62 times in 36 games and averaged 11.7 shots on goal per game.

82% of Omonia's passes were accurate, with an average possession of 49.1%. 55% of long passes hit the target.

Nicosia footballers won 36.6% of one-on-one battles and 43.7% of aerial battles.

Players who were offside 1.3 times per game on average fouled 11.9 times.

In the defense, the average rebounds per game is 42.8, the goalkeeper saves 2.7.

Omonia will face Zire in the Conference League playoffs on August 22 in Nicosia and on August 29 in Baku.

Vugar Mammadov

Idman.biz