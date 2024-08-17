Gabala parted ways with the Cameroonian goalkeeper

Gabala parted ways with Cameroonian football player Christophe Atangana.

It was announced by the press service of the club, Idman.biz reports.

The contract with the 24-year-old goalkeeper was terminated by mutual agreement.

Atangana, who has been playing in the team since July 2021, played 36 matches in the red-black uniform. Christophe participated in 24 matches in the Premier League, 10 matches in the Azerbaijan Cup, and 2 matches in the Conference League.

Atangana won the Azerbaijan Cup with Gabala in the 2022/23 season.

