18 August 2024
EN

Gabala parted ways with the Cameroonian goalkeeper

Azerbaijan football
News
17 August 2024 11:04
40
Gabala parted ways with the Cameroonian goalkeeper

Gabala parted ways with Cameroonian football player Christophe Atangana.

It was announced by the press service of the club, Idman.biz reports.

The contract with the 24-year-old goalkeeper was terminated by mutual agreement.

Atangana, who has been playing in the team since July 2021, played 36 matches in the red-black uniform. Christophe participated in 24 matches in the Premier League, 10 matches in the Azerbaijan Cup, and 2 matches in the Conference League.

Atangana won the Azerbaijan Cup with Gabala in the 2022/23 season.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

The place of the Neftchi - Sabah match has been changed
17 August 14:48
Azerbaijan football

The place of the Neftchi - Sabah match has been changed

The match of the III round will take place in the stadium of Zire Sports Complex, not in Liv Bona Dea Arena, as previously announced
Conquered Europe - ANALYTICS
17 August 14:19
Azerbaijan football

Conquered Europe - ANALYTICS

Azerbaijani clubs are showing unprecedented productivity in the 2024/25 season of European Cups
The time of the match Qarabag - Turan Tovuz has been announced
16 August 18:02
Azerbaijan football

The time of the match Qarabag - Turan Tovuz has been announced

The game schedule of the fourth round of the match Premier League has been announced
The match of Zire has been postponed
16 August 17:33
Azerbaijan football

The match of Zire has been postponed

Another game of the third round of the Azerbaijan Premier League has been postponed
UEFA sends a Latvian referee to Baku
16 August 15:24
Azerbaijan football

UEFA sends a Latvian referee to Baku

The head referee of the match between Zire and Omonia of the Conference League playoff stage has been announced
When will the match Zire - Omonia start?
16 August 14:24
Azerbaijan football

When will the match Zire - Omonia start?

The time of the Zire - Omonia match, which will be held as part of the return games of the playoff stage of the Conference League, has been determined

Most read

Los Angeles 2028 PLAN of Ruslan Lunev
15 August 09:48
Paris-2024

Los Angeles 2028 PLAN of Ruslan Lunev

Ruslan Lunev, the shot putter of the Azerbaijan national team, evaluated his performance at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games
A gala night was organized in honor of Azerbaijani Olympic team - PHOTO
15 August 12:52
Paris-2024

A gala night was organized in honor of Azerbaijani Olympic team - PHOTO

Members of the Azerbaijani sports delegation that participated in Paris-2024 took part in the event
Paris 2024: Elcan Hajiyev will undergo surgery on his shoulder and knee
15 August 12:48
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Elcan Hajiyev will undergo surgery on his shoulder and knee

"I want to get rid of all injuries"
Sabah said goodbye to the European Cup - VIDEO
15 August 21:51
Azerbaijan football

Sabah said goodbye to the European Cup - VIDEO

Sabah went to the next European Cup match