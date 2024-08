The FIFA ranking of women's national teams has been announced.

Azerbaijani national team is the 75th in the world, Idman.biz reports.

Siyasat Askerov's students have 1311.98 points. Azerbaijan team has maintained its position in the previous table.

Note that the leader in the list has changed. The table is headed by the USA - 2076.90 points.

