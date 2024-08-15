The best goalkeeper of the Polish Championship in Qarabag

Qarabag made its next transfer.

Azerbaijani champion has recruited goalkeeper Mateusz Kokhalski to the team, Idman.biz reports.

As a result of long negotiations, an agreement was reached with the Polish representative Stal Milets.

A 3+1-year contract was signed between Qarabag and the 24-year-old Polish goalkeeper. He was awarded the title of the best goalkeeper of the Polish championship in the last season in the team of Stal Milets.

Kokhalski has protected the honor of Stal Milets since the summer of 2022. Until then, he played for Legionoviya Legionovo, Radomyak Radom and Legia Warsaw.

The new goalkeeper of Qarabag received an invitation to the preparation process of the main Polish national team for EURO 2024 in June of this year and participated in the training camp. Until then, he played in U-16, U-17, U-18 and U-19 national teams.

Idman.biz