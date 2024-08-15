17 August 2024
Penalties from AFFA

Azerbaijan football
15 August 2024 12:42
Penalties from AFFA

A meeting of the Disciplinary Committee of AFFA was held.

Decisions were made at the meeting about what happened in the second round of the Azerbaijan Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

On August 9, 2024, in the second round of the Misli Premier League between Qarabag and Kepez, the Kepez club is fined 700 manats for receiving yellow cards for 4 players of the Kepez club (Article 37);

On August 9, 2024, in the 78th minute of the Qarabag-Kepez match of the second round of the Misli Premier League, Elmir Tagiyev, the number 8 player of the Kepez club, received a red card from the second yellow, and was punished for 1 match, the Kepez club was fined 500 manats. is done (Article 36.5);

On August 9, 2024, in the 89th minute of the Qarabag-Kepez match of the second round of the Misli Premier League, the fans of the Kepez club shouted insulting words at the referees en masse, and this happened for the first time in the current season, to the Kepez club. a warning is issued (Article 43.7);

On August 10, 2024, Araz-Nakhchivan club is fined 500 manats due to the failure of the scoreboard in the Araz-Nakhchivan - Shamakhi match of the Second round of the Misli Premier League (Article 99);

On August 11, 2024, Sabail club is fined 700 manats due to receiving yellow cards for 5 players of Sabail club in the Sabail-Neftchi game of the Second round of the Misli Premier League (Article 37);

On August 11, 2024, Neftchi club is fined 4,000 manats for rioting by fans of Neftchi club after the match between Sabail and Neftchi of the Second round of the Misli Premier League (Article 51.5);

On August 11, 2024, after the Sabail - Neftchi match of the Second round of the Misli Premier League, player No. 99 of the Neftchi club Erwin Koffi was suspended for 2 games for throwing a foreign object at the fans, Neftchi club was fined 2000 manats (article 40.4);

On August 12, 2024, the Turan Tovuz club is fined 700 AZN for receiving yellow cards for 4 players of the Turan Tovuz club in the Turan Tovuz - Sumgayit game of the Second round of the Misli Premier League (Article 37);

