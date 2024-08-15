Azerbaijan - Sweden match tickets are ON SALE

Tickets for the Azerbaijan - Sweden match, which will be held at the Republic Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov within the first round of the UEFA Nations League group stage, are on sale.

The price of tickets starts from 3 manats, Idman.biz reports.

Those who want to watch the meeting from VIP should pay 20-30 AZN.

We bring to your attention the prices of tickets and the addresses where you can get them:

1st Category - 10 AZN

2nd Category - 5 AZN

3rd Category - 3 AZN

VIP 1 - 20 AZN

VIP 2 – 30 AZN

iTicket.az sales points:

Ganjlik Mall

28 Mall

Kiosk No. 1 (Sahil m. M. Rasulzade 3)

Kiosk No. 2 (Bulbul Avenue, Nizami St.)

ASAN service center No. 1

ASAN service center No. 2

ASAN service center No. 3

ASAN service center No. 4

No. 1 Sumgayit Regional ASAN service center

The match will be held on September 5 at 20:00.

Idman.biz