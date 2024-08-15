Azerbaijan - Sweden match tickets are ON SALE

Tickets for the Azerbaijan - Sweden match, which will be held at the Republic Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov within the first round of the UEFA Nations League group stage, are on sale.
The price of tickets starts from 3 manats, Idman.biz reports.
Those who want to watch the meeting from VIP should pay 20-30 AZN.
We bring to your attention the prices of tickets and the addresses where you can get them:
1st Category - 10 AZN
2nd Category - 5 AZN
3rd Category - 3 AZN
VIP 1 - 20 AZN
VIP 2 – 30 AZN
iTicket.az sales points:
Ganjlik Mall
28 Mall
Kiosk No. 1 (Sahil m. M. Rasulzade 3)
Kiosk No. 2 (Bulbul Avenue, Nizami St.)
ASAN service center No. 1
ASAN service center No. 2
ASAN service center No. 3
ASAN service center No. 4
No. 1 Sumgayit Regional ASAN service center
The match will be held on September 5 at 20:00.
Idman.biz