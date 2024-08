The participants of the UEFA Youth League Champions Road have been announced.

It has been determined at what stage the Azerbaijan champion Sabah will start the competition, Idman.biz reports.

Baku club was released from the first stage. The team will meet its opponent in the second round.

The draw for the Champions League will be held on September 3. The matches of the II stage will be held on October 23 and November 5.

The path of Champions will consist of three stages.

Idman.biz