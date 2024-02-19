Orkhan Aliyev scored 25th goal in his 144th match

Araz-Nakhchivan player Orkhan Aliyev scored his 25th goal in the Azerbaijan championships.

Idman.biz reports that the anniversary of the 29-year-old forward coincided with the XXIII round of the Premier League.

The player who scored a double in the away match with Sabail (2:2) first scored his 25th and then his 26th goal. He scored 25th goal in his 144th match in the championship.

Aliyev scored these goals in three clubs. He distinguished himself 14 times in Sumgayit, 9 times in Araz-Nakhchivan, and 3 times in Kapaz. Orkhan is the 124th player who scored at least 25 goals in the history of Azerbaijan championships.

Idman.biz