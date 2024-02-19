Vadim Vasilyev was put into intensive care...

19 February 2024
Former football player of the Azerbaijan national team, Vadim Vasiliev, was taken into the intensive care unit to the ward in the hospital.

This was told by the wife of the veteran striker to Idman.biz.

She said that Vasilyev, who was taken into intensive care 2 days ago, is now in normal condition: "However, his left hand does not work. In general, he has difficulty moving the left side of his body. We now have the opportunity to see him daily. Treatment continues. Doctors say that you need time for everything to normalize after that."

It should be noted that Vasilyev had a stroke a week ago.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

