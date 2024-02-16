17 February 2024
Qarabag’s three players in Europa League team of the week - FOTO

Azerbaijan football
News
16 February 2024 15:14
Qarabag’s three players in Europa League team of the week - FOTO

The symbolic team of the first games of the play-offs of the Europa League has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that 11 was compiled by "Sofascore".

Three players of the Azerbaijan champion Qarabag, which defeated Braga in Portugal with a score of 4:2, were included in the symbolic team. Goalkeeper Andrey Lunev, midfielders Abdellah Zoubir, Marko Jankovic were included in the top 11.

Goalkeeper: Andrey Lunev (Qarabag);
Defenders: Theo Hernandez (Milan), Kevin Danso (Lance), Gonzalo Inacio (Sporting);
Midfielders: Abdullah Zubir, Marko Jankovic (both Qarabag), Dries Mertens (Galatasaray), Angel di Maria, Orkun Kokcu (both Benfica), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Milan);
Striker: Mauro Icardi (Galatasaray).

